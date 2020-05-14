This Samsung 65" QLED Used to Cost Over $5,000, but It's Yours for $1,800 Today

Samsung 65" Q9F 4K HDR TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung 65" Q9F 4K HDR TV | $1,800 | B&H Photo

More value brands have hit the market with QLED TVs, a class of sets that use quantum dots to achieve brighter, more vivid colors. Samsung pioneered the push, but not without exorbitant starting costs for early adopters. T he 65" Q9F, for instance, used to cost over $5,000, but it’s yours today at B&H Photo for $1,800. It’s the lowest price you’re going to find on a new condition model, and they’re not always so easy to find these days, so take advantage if you’ve been eyeing a big upgrade .

