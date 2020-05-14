This Samsung 65" QLED Used to Cost Over $5,000, but It's Yours for $1,800 Today

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Samsung 65" Q9F 4K HDR TV | $1,800 | B&H Photo
More value brands have hit the market with QLED TVs, a class of sets that use quantum dots to achieve brighter, more vivid colors. Samsung pioneered the push, but not without exorbitant starting costs for early adopters. The 65" Q9F, for instance, used to cost over $5,000, but it’s yours today at B&H Photo for $1,800. It’s the lowest price you’re going to find on a new condition model, and they’re not always so easy to find these days, so take advantage if you’ve been eyeing a big upgrade.
Advertisement