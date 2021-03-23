It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Sale on Samsung Jet Vacuums Doesn't Suck

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Samsung
When it comes to vacuums, you want something that can suck up debris well. When it comes to vacuum deals, you don’t want one that sucks. See what I did there? That’s a Tuesday pun for all the dads out there. Jokes aside, Samsung currently has a few of its Jet vacuums on sale for those who need a powerful new cleaning device. The sale features a trio of cordless stick vacuums that vary in price and features. The most inexpensive option is the lightweight Jet 70 for $349. Then we move up to the Jet 75, which features a long lasting battery for $399. Finally, there’s the $599 Jet 90, which comes with a dual charging station that can charge two batteries at a time. Whatever you choose, all three of these will get the job done. They suck and that’s a good thing.

