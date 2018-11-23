Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are a lot of sales going on for Black Friday, but you’ll probably want to pay attention to this one at Amazon, with DeWalt tools and accessories starting at just $10. There are solid savings to be had on gifts that will delight any handyman (or wannabe handyman), and what’s more practical than tooling up so you can do your own home improvement projects? Within reason, of course. Maybe don’t try to replumb your entire bathroom by yourself.