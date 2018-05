Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list, here’s the excuse you need. For either $90 or $100 (the $100 bundle includes a few extra accessories), you’ll get an acoustic Gibson guitar plus six months of Fender Play, the company’s digital lesson subscription program. Fender Play goes for $50 on its own, so this is one of the cheapest guitars you’re ever likely to see.



Note: The sale also includes an electric guitar bundle, but it seems like it will sell out very soon.