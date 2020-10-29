Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeTools

This RYOBI Power Tool Set Includes a Cordless Drill, Circular Saw, and Reciprocating Saw for $99—$177 off the List Price!

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHome Depot Deals
2.0K
6
Save
RYOBI One+ 3-Tool Combo Kit | $99 | The Home Depot
RYOBI One+ 3-Tool Combo Kit | $99 | The Home Depot
Graphic: Gabe Carey

RYOBI One+ 3-Tool Combo Kit | $99 | The Home Depot

If you’re planning on getting your hands dirty with a DIY project at home, now is arguably the best time to do it since, well, you’re stuck there most of the time anyway. But, of course, in order to pull it off successfully, you’ll need the right tools for the job. Fortunately, the RYOBI One+ three-tool combo kit includes everything you’ll need to start cutting and drilling your way through the pain. For $99—a whopping 64% off—you can fetch a cordless drill, circular saw, and reciprocating saw with a single 1.5Ah battery to share between the three. An 18W charger keeps your power tools revved up and ready to go whenever you need ‘em most. To sweeten the deal, a carry bag can also be found in the box.

Advertisement

Save $177 on this versatile, multi-purpose kit today and get three essential utilities for the price of one. At The Home Depot, discounts like these don’t last long, so jump on it before stock runs out!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

What's the Best Bidet?

This 55" 4K TCL Smart TV Hangs on Your Wall for $200

Through the End of the Week, Get an Extra Plan Free When You Sign up for 2 Years of NordVPN