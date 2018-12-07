Photo: Home Depot

As important as caffeine is to a successful work day, I’m surprised I’ve never seen anything like the Oxx Coffeeboxx Single Serve Coffee Maker until now. It’s designed to withstand impact, water, and dust and features a handle, retractable cord, and fold-up drip tray for maximum portability. Why shouldn’t you be able to brew coffee anywhere you go?



It’s down to $150 for today only, so don’t hesitate if you’ve always thought there had to be a better way to get your java fix on-site. There is, and this is it.

