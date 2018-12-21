Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

I get it, life is busy with preschoolers. I’m not judging you if your Christmas shopping still isn’t complete. But... you really need to get that done. Like, today.



The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus, $38 at Walmart and Amazon, will still arrive in time to be part of the holiday haul, and it’s actually a pretty good gift — it was a Toy of the Year finalist and features math, music, and game modes. Just note that you’ll probably want to buy from Walmart if packaging is important to you; Amazon’s comes in a small brown box.

