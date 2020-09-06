ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
ENOUGH
This Robot Vacuum Will Clean Your Floor For $150

bObsweep Pro Robot Vacuum | $150 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
I don’t know about you, but I am all for items that make necessary daily tasks automated. As someone who suffers from allergies, that includes daily vacuuming. The low price Best Buy has on its bObsweep robot vacuum has me toying with the option of having one less item on my to-do list each day for the low price of $150. This is a $500 markdown from its original retail price, but it seems this robot vacuum typically prices upwards of $200 at various retailers. Still a fantastic deal.

It comes in gold and steel color options, so you can make sure your new robot buddy matches your decor.

