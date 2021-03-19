This Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream Pack Is 38% off and a Very Sweet Deal

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack ) | $30 | SideDeal

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Wafel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York, which is funny because I lived in Brooklyn, where these are made. This pack runs for $30, a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry.

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 13 0 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get thirty-two each of the cookies and cream flavor . And they have a surprisingly high fiber count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar, and it’s a winning combo. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

