Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49" SuperWide Curved Monitor | $1000 | Amazon

I don’t really expect many of you to buy this monitor, but it’s so bonkers that I had to share it (it also doesn’t hurt that it’s cheaper than ever, and $200-$300 less than usual).



At 49" diagonal with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it’s got the resolution of two 2560x1440 widescreen monitors placed side by side, but with no annoying gap in the middle. It’s also slightly curved, which actually helps with viewing angles on a monitor this wide. At this price, you also get all the accoutrements you’d expect, like USB-C docking, a pop-up web cam, an ambient light sensor, HDR, and Adaptive-Sync for smoother gaming.

Ultrawides aren’t right for everyone, but depending on the type of work (or gaming) you do, they can prove to be a boon for productivity.