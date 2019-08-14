Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator, Mint Green, City Blue, and Cream Beige | $229 | Amazon

College move-in day is almost here, which means young adults are on the hunt for mini fridges. If you love a good retro aesthetic, this Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator is on sale in three colors: Mint Green, City Blue, and Cream Beige. Those colors are marked down by $30 each. The mint green model would look stylish on any Pinterest board.

For something mini, this fridge has plenty of space for meals, snacks, and beverages, with two shelves and a drawer unit. The shelf on the door can hold full bottles of soda, milk, and tea and even has a little compartment to store your butter. Some Amazon reviewers have even removed the inner freezer door to use it as added fridge space. If you’re not moving into a dorm, this still works great for a home office or man cave. It also appears to be a hit for tiny homes!