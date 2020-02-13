It's all consuming.
This Record Player Bundle Will Cost You Just $40

Victrola Record Player Bundle Includes a 3-Speed Turntable, Record Storage Case and Replacement Needles | $40 | Amazon
Victrola Record Player Bundle Includes a 3-Speed Turntable, Record Storage Case and Replacement Needles | $40 | Amazon

This bundle deal is Brexit-level crazy: $40 gets you a record player (a starter one, for sure) plus a storage case and replacement needles. That’s madness! The record player should cost that alone, but I guess the European Union really messing with the pricing.

Jokes aside, this is a terrific get for someone who wants a record player but doesn’t want to invest too heavily on what could be a phase.

