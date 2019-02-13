Graphic: Shep McAllister

Auto-Vox’s newest gadget may just be the most full-featured and advanced rear-view mirror...ever? The mirror itself is a nearly 10" touchscreen with a 1296p dash cam built into the front. It also connects via wire to a rear-mounted 720p camera that feeds a live, wide angle image to the mirror, and simultaneously records as well. And oh yeah, it has a lane departure warning system built in, because why not.



It’s priced at $320 on Amazon, but if you clip the $17 coupon and stack on code 5P24KYWL, it’ll drop to $240.