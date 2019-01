Image: ThermoWorks

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $84 in yellow, green, and blue colors. The sale lasts through Tuesday, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.