RAVPower HyperAir Qi Fast Charger + QC 3.0 Wall Adapter Graphic : Shep McAllister

An $11 Qi pad that supports 10W Android fast-charging and 7.5W iPhone charging? That’s a very good deal. An $11 Qi charger that supports all of that and includes the Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger required to enable those fast charging speeds? That’s one of the best wireless charging deals we’ve ever seen.



Just use promo code S3UMT7IH to save $17 (!!) at checkout.