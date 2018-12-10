Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie, best known for its excellent smartphone car mounts, designed a stunning Qi charging pad earlier this year, and it’s on sale for an all-time low $30 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



The pad supports the maximum 7.5W charging speed for iPhones, plus 10W for compatible Android phones, and includes the required Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to power it. That’s all well and good, but what sets it apart is its fabric-wrapped design, which will look great on your nightstand.

A slightly different model (with a USB port on the back) launched earlier this year for $50, and this one has sold for $40 since release, meaning today’s $30 deal is an all-time low. Just note that it’s only available until midnight PT, or until sold out.