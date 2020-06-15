It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Purple Crockpot Jumps Straight From the Barney Bag for $32

Quentyn Kennemer
Crockpot 7qt Slow Cooker (Purple) | $32 | Amazon
Image: Crockpot
This Crockpot is PURPLE AS ALL HELL, and I love it, and it’s on sale for $32. The 7-quart slow cooker has three easy settings—low, high, and warm—and the lid and internal pot are dishwasher safe. Now, go find all your favorite ingredients inside that same Barney Bag and let’s see what we can make (and gobble up) today!

