It's all consuming.

This PS4 Controller Charging Station is Only $14

Ignacia
 and Quentyn Kennemer
PS4 Controller Charging Station | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
There’s nothing worse than a dead controller when you’re in the mood to game. With the Beboncool USB charging station, you’ll be able to restore power to two, count them, TWO controllers at the same time. With the charging station, you’ll be able to get a fully charged controller within two hours, and the LED indicator will let you know when each controller is up to full power. The best part about this though (besides the $14 price tag), is it can be plugged into a wall adapter, laptop, or other compatible USB devices. Grab this before it’s gone.

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 3/13/2020 and updated by Ignacia Fulcher with new information on 6/25/2020.

