Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s teeny-tiny car charger is the third-best-selling product in Kinja Deals history, and now, it comes in aluminum. Does that really matter on a car charger that you can barely see? Probably not. But at only $7 (with promo code AUKEYC02), who cares?



Even with this tiny form factor, it puts out 2.4A on both ports simultaneously, so your phones and other gadgets can charge even if they’re playing music or being used for GPS. And even if you have a car charger that you already like, you should get another one just for your luggage.