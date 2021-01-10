This Potentially Cheap-as-Free Hack Could Help Prevent 'Maskne' (But We've Got Some Other Skincare Deals, Too)

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash | $5 | Amazon

Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patches | $10 | Amazon

Derma Premium Korean Facial Hydrating Sheet Masks (5-Pack) | $11 | Amazon

Homestar Runner Cloth Mask | $17 | Amazon

Pibuwang 17VDerma Korean Skin Face Peel Pads | $20 | Amazon

Between everything going on in our country right now and— oh yeah, the freaking pandemic— you’ve got a lot of stress. This combined with frequent mask-wearing is sure to bring about some stress-induced acne or just tired-out skin that needs a refresh.

One thing that could help you avoid mask acne (also known as maskne)? Rinse your mouth of bacteria with an antiseptic mouthwash before donning that N95. This lifehack is confirmed as potentially helpful at preventing more blemishes by Dr. Rachel Nazarian via Byrdie: “ I’ve found that by decreasing the bacteria in the mouth, you’re not rebreathing as much bacteria onto the skin, and that can help preserve the natural flora and pH of the skin much more effectively.”

Any antiseptic mouthwash should do, so there’s a good chance you already have some mouthwash in your bathroom now. If not, grab a bottle of Listerine Cool Mint or Listerine Ultraclean for $5 or any other standby favorite. You’ll be taking extra care of your oral health as well as your skin! And if you’re just here for that cloth Homestar Runner mask (or the reference in the headline), that can be found right here.

Of course, you gotta take care of your skin if you want it to look good. Heal individual blemishes with these Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patches, down to only $10 right now. Why not treat it to one of these Korean beauty favorites? Exfoliate with these cute and functional Pibuwang pads to bring a pre-2020 glow to your skin, or this gentle Cosrx Poreless Power liquid. Followup with a hydrating and gentle Derma Premium Korean hydrating sheet mask— a 5-pack is only $11 right now!

Another K-beauty favorite is this I’M FROM Mugwort m ask, which calms irritated skin for $31. There’s also this healing overnight honey mask from Cosrx for just $12. Whatever your mood or needs, keep the mask out of your hair with this super cute Etude House cat ears hair band for $7.

Some of these skincare deals are only available for a limited time. You know what to do!