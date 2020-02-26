It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This Popular Ninja Blender Is Down to Just $70

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealsbest buy dealsninja deals
99
Save
Ninja Smart Screen 72 oz. Blender | $70 | Amazon and Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ninja Smart Screen 72 oz. Blender | $70 | Amazon and Best Buy

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get a smart-model for a low $70. This easy-to-clean, 1,000-watt model can make all of your favorite blended drinks, healthy or otherwise.

Advertisement

This particular blender typically sells for around $100, so this is a terrific time to buy. Better still, you can order it from Amazon and Best Buy.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Behold, GIF Peanut Butter

Save Big on a Gaming Monitor or Laptop During This One-Day Amazon Sale

Eat Mustard With Impunity, And Fear Not Its Stains!

Tuesday's Best Deals: JACHS Hoodies, Gaming Gold Box, Ninja Foodi, and More