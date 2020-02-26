This Popular Ninja Blender Is Down to Just $70

Ninja Smart Screen 72 oz. Blender | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ninja Smart Screen 72 o z. Blender | $70 | Amazon and Best Buy



Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get a smart-model for a low $70. This easy-to-clean, 1,000-watt model can make all of your favorite blended drinks, healthy or otherwise.

Advertisement

This particular blender typically sells for around $100, so this is a terrific time to buy. Better still, you can order it from Amazon and Best Buy.