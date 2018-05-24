Photo: Amazon

This 4.4 star-rated Gorilla Cart is built like a tank, and can hold 400 pounds worth of children, plants, boulders, or anything else that fits inside. And if it doesn’t fit, the walls are even removable, so you can haul larger loads. You might not have an immediate need for it, but $65 is the best price of the year, so this is a great chance to add it to your garage.

