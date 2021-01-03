It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

This Popular French Mascara Is at Its Lowest Price Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
54
Save
Vivienne Sabó Classic French Mascara Cabaret Premiere | $11 | Amazon
Vivienne Sabó Classic French Mascara Cabaret Premiere | $11 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Vivienne Sabó Classic French Mascara Cabaret Premiere | $11 | Amazon

What is it about putting on mascara? I feel like I look so much more awake and put-together with just a couple of swipes of it. My favorite mascara still needs to hit a few standards though: No clumps, no fragrances, and no animal testing. Luckily, this popular Vivienne Sabó Cabaret Premiere mascara is at its lowest price right now and hits every mark.

Advertisement

For $11, you can get this highly-rated mascara in black or in brown. Many of the reviews rave about its lasting power (goodbye midday racoon-eye-effect) and its ability to give anyone flirt-length lashes.

Go get yourself some while the price is low!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
68% off 2 Years + 3 Months Free
68% off 2 Years + 3 Months Free
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter