While mesh routers have broken through in the past few years, the crazy-popular TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $40 today at Monoprice, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. As long as you don’t live in a mansion or a series of concrete bunkers, this should be more than enough router for you.