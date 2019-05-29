Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
If you’re super hyped about last night’s Pokémon news and it’s given you a reason to want to buy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Walmart has a great deal on the bundle. Right now, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball is just $79, or $20 off its regular price.
In addition to the 3D remake of the classic Pokemon game, the included Poke ball is actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon.
Is any it necessary? Of course not. But it’s fun and that’s what games are for right? Plus, this bundle is a great placeholder until the next generation of Pokemon are upon us.