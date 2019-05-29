Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re super hyped about last night’s Pokémon news and it’s given you a reason to want to buy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Walmart has a great deal on the bundle. Right now, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball is just $79, or $20 off its regular price.

In addition to the 3D remake of the classic Pokemon game, the included Poke ball is actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon.

Advertisement

Is any it necessary? Of course not. But it’s fun and that’s what games are for right? Plus, this bundle is a great placeholder until the next generation of Pokemon are upon us.