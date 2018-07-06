This USB charging hub plugs straight into the wall and includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port, a passthrough AC outlet, and <the clouds part and heavenly angels sing> a rotating plug so you can fit it in more types of outlets. Get it for $19 today with promo code WJ4MVVFA.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Plug-In USB Hub Won't Cost You Any Outlets
This USB charging hub plugs straight into the wall and includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port, a passthrough AC outlet, and <the clouds part and heavenly angels sing> a rotating plug so you can fit it in more types of outlets. Get it for $19 today with promo code WJ4MVVFA.