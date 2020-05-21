It's all consuming.
This Plant-Based Cleaning Set From Humble Suds Is a Great Intro to an Eco-Conscience Small Business

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Humble Suds is a small business with a lot of happy customers. They’ve become a popular Etsy shop by keeping cleaning safe and simple. These two Earth Mommas invested in the power of the plant along with mineral-derived familiar ingredients topped off with pure essential oils. Their current bundle is the Humble Hero Set that lets you sample a little of it all for $43.

The Humble Hero set features some of their best products. The all-purpose cleaner (choose the scent), hand sanitizers (lavender/mint scent), one laundry soap for ten loads, and a double-lined mask. Comment after comment mentions how lovely all the scents are. These products are handmade in Evergreen, Colorado by two moms who wanted top-notch ingredients, that are locally sourced when possible and of the highest quality. They certainly seemed to have delivered.

Ships free from Colorado. And 15% of this purchase will go to support The United Way.

