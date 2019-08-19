It's all consuming.
This Picture Frame Is Also a Qi Charger, And It's Never Been Cheaper

Shep McAllister
Twelve South PowerPic Picture Frame Phone Charger | $50 | Amazon | Available in black or white
Photo: Amazon
Qi pads are great, but when they’re not in use, they’re basically just taking up space. Twelve South’s PowerPic though hides all of its charging components inside of a regular picture frame, so it’ll add to your room’s decor even when it’s not juicing up your phone.

The 5x7 frame is constructed from New Zealand pine, and comes in black or white, both of which are down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. Bonus points if you change your phone’s wallpaper to blend in with the photo while it charges.

