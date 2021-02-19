This Personal Protective Equipment Bundle Lets You Refresh All the Essentials We Still Need for Just $39

Personal Protective Equipment Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Personal Protective Equipment Bundle | $39 | Meh

Things are getting betting, and you’re doing a great job living through a global pandemic. But if we take precautions for just a little longer, things could really turn around. By now, we’ve all amassed an arsenal of PPE, but a refresher on all the essentials is not a bad idea. This Personal Protective Equipment Bundle is a great pack to revamp what you already have or replace what you’ve been relying on the last few months.

Everything we were scouring for last spring is now bundled in this convenient pack. Ten KN95 5-layer face masks are the number one item still absolutely needed; everything else is a bonus. If you’re still doing your best not to touch any surfaces, there are two steliron hygiene keys to keep your hands away from icky surfaces. If you don’t have a touchless soap dispenser, this is a nice addition to any home, even without the panic and abundance of current germs. To make sure you’re keeping it clean on the go, there are also two Heidi & Oak hand sanitizer pouches to clip on purses or bags. The Mundi purifier wristlet is a nice inclusion as it sterilizes any contents within with UVC light. Whatever you can get in there, 99.9% of germs and bacteria will be zapped away. My favorite in the bundle is the Mophie mini 3000mAh power bank, of which I have a few and never leave my house without. All this together would run around $100, so this, by all accounts, is a bit of a steal.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.