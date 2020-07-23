This Perfect Pint Sized Speaker Is Only $8 Right Now

MiniBoom Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

SideDeal is great for just these types of items, an extra speaker that’s not expensive that you can put outside, take with you, or put anywhere in your home. And if anything happens to it, no biggie. I’ve gotten a few Bluetooth speakers like this from them and they all end up in the yard. This MiniBoom one is now different and it’s only $8.

This full room tiny but mighty speaker pairs quickly and easily with any Bluetooth device in a range of over thirty feet. A nice feature with this MiniBoom is that it has a speaker and a built-in microphone for calls. With the simple touch of a button, you can make and receive phone calls. You’ll get up to five hours of musical fun off of one charge. It’s basically palm-sized so it’s ideal for travel so bring it camping or to the beach. And just in case you want to connect the old fashion way it comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. It’s user friendly with impressive sound, all for $42 less.

