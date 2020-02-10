This Pair of Bose ANC Headphones Has Never Been Cheaper

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Rose Gold) | $220 | Amazon
Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a rose-colored pair for $220. This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.
However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially as a gift for Valentine’s Day.