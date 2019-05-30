Graphic: Amazon

Anyone who ever travels overseas or would like to travel overseas should have a universal power adapter at the ready, and in 2019, you should probably go ahead and get one with USB-C.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for things like laptops and your Nintendo Switch.

18W isn’t a particularly fast port, but it’s all you need to charge laptops overnight, or your iPhone at full speed with a compatible cable. The adapter’s currently priced at $30, but you can get it for $20 with code KINJA759.