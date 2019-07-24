Photo: Amazon

Sink Rack Dish Drainer | $98 | Amazon | Clip $25 coupon and use promo code M2KCWP2A

If your counter space is very limited, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer. You can get it for almost $50 off when you clip the $25 coupon and use promo code M2KCWP2A. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.