Oral-B Toothbrushes (12-Pack) TBRS9 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oral-B Toothbrushes (12-Pack) | $9 | iTechDeals | Use code TBRS9

Are the bristles in your toothbrush starting to look like the snakes on Medusa’s head? Whether your current toothbrush is worn or you just want to stay extra safe in these health-conscious times, it can’t hurt to pick up a bundle of new toothbrushes. Oral-B’s Shiny Clean soft brushes come in packs of 12, and you can snag yours for just $9 shipped at iTechDeals with coupon code TBRS9.

Advertisement