It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

This One-Day Mattel Sale Has DC, WWE, and More Collectibles up to 50% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMattelMattel DealsAmazon Deals
334
Save
Save up to 50% on Mattel Collectibles | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 50% on Mattel Collectibles | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 50% on Mattel Collectibles | Amazon Gold Box

Many of your eyes will snap to the Buzz Lightyear spaceship, Batwing, Wonder Woman, and maybe even Shazam (hey, I’m not judging) in this one-day sale at Amazon for Mattel toys and figurines, which are up to 50% off. But personally? I’m a big WWE fan, and this Kurt Angle for $9 has me itching to brush up on my three Is while chugging a huge glass of milk.

Advertisement

I’ll also take one Shinsuke Nakamura and two best friends, please, even if one of them has since gotten addicted to a bit of the bubbly. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
2-in-1 iPhone + Apple Watch USB Charging Cable
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Skullcandy Crusher Headphones, Garmin Forerunner Watch, Final Fantasy VII Remake, WFH Wine, Ilia Tinted Lip Oil, and More

Hear That? It's the Sound of an LG 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar for Almost Half the Going Rate at Newegg

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Score a Free Pair of Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones With the iPhone XS or Higher at Visible ($160 Value)