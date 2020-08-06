This One-Day Mattel Sale Has DC, WWE, and More Collectibles up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Mattel Collectibles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 50% on Mattel Collectibles | Amazon Gold Box

Many of your eyes will snap to the Buzz Lightyear spaceship, Batwing, Wonder Woman, and maybe even Shazam (hey, I’m not judging) in this one-day sale at Amazon for Mattel toys and figurines, which are up to 50% off. But personally? I’m a big WWE fan, and this Kurt Angle for $9 has me itching to brush up on my three Is while chugging a huge glass of milk.

I’ll also take one Shinsuke Nakamura and two best friends, please, e ven if one of them has since gotten addicted to a bit of the bubbly.