Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal Complete are down to $230 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, and seven (!!) hose tools to clean everything from your mattress to your stairs to the tops of your ceiling blade fans. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get yours before they’re all sucked up.

Alternatively, you could take advantage of eBay’s 10% sitewide sale to get the vacuum from Overstock for $5 less, with promo code PICKUPTEN. The catch is that shipping will take longer.