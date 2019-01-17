Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $90 on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen. Boasting a fantastic 4.5 star review average from over 500 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice three stage system bevels, sharpens, and polishes your blades to the point that they feel brand new.