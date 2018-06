Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t happy with your current drill, Amazon’s discounting a 20V Black & Decker down to $40 today, the best price ever. It’s not the kind of thing you’d use for heavy duty contracting work, but it’ll be perfect for basic DIY jobs around the house.



If space is at a premium, they sale also includes a compact electric screwdriver. It’s not going to be punching any holes in your drywall, but it’d be fine for assembling IKEA furniture.