Smugdesk Mid-Back Office Chair Graphic : Smugdesk

Smugdesk Mid-Back Office Chair | $44 | Amazon Gold Box

Your old office chair being beat into the ground lately? At Amazon, you can grab a Smugdesk mesh office chair with an ergonomic design to better support your lumbar for $44. That’s 37% off. You’ll get adjustable height and a rocking option for adjustment, and the chair can hold up to 270 pounds.