It's all consuming.
This Oceanstar Design Non-Stick Cutlery Set Is Only $23

Ignacia
Oceanstar Cutlery Set | $23 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Oceanstar Cutlery Set | $23 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond

If you’re in the market for a colorful knife set that’ll be able to slice, chop, and dice your food to perfection, look no further than the Oceanstar Cutlery Set. It’s $23, which is about 25% off its original price at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. You’ll get a pairing, cheese, utility, slicing, and chef’s knife, as well as a hardwood storage block. Because the knives are non-stick, the food you’d slice will easily slide off the knife and onto your cutting board without any extra fuss. I’d swipe one of these up before they’re gone!

