Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get a 6', nylon-wrapped Anker PowerLine+ C-to-C cable for $13, down from the usual $16.



PowerLine+ cables are incredibly durable, feel super-premium in the hand, and even come with a handy pouch to keep them organized in your bag.