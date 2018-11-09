SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs.
This Nordstrom Rack SPANX Sale Is Shaping Up to Be a Great Deal
