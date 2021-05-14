It's all consuming.
This Nintendo Wii U Console Is Refurbished and a Blast From the Past

Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished) | $236 | StackSocial

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.

At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

