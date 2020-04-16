This Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Is Only $9

It's all consuming.
Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Nintendo Switch Screen Protector | $9 | Amazon

If you’re super clumsy like I am, you might want to take steps to protect your handheld electronics. Well, you’re in luck. For a low $9, you can get your hands on a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, that’ll keep your precious Nintendo Switch from the bumps and bruises of constant playing and sometimes falling off your couch or bed. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

