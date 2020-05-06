This Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories Bundle has Cases, Grips, Screen Protectors, and More for $30

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories Bundle | $30 | Amazon
Bought yourself one of those new Nintendo Switch Lites? (Limited stock still available, by the way!) You don’t want the thing breaking on you, especially seeing as they’re still somewhat hard to come by, and we can’t imagine going through the warranty process during these times. Protect it in all the ways you can with a Switch Lite accessories bundle by Orzly, now $30.
Inside, you’ll find a carrying case that’ll fit the Switch Lite, eight games, and a handful of accessories. There are also earbuds, screen protectors, extra plastic game holders, an extra USB charging cable, a grip case with kickstand, thumb grips, and touchscreen styli that double as ball point pens.