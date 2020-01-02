This Newly-Released Car Charger Offers Two USB-C Ports Is Down to Just $21 [Exclusive]

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo Char Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo Char Charger | $21 | Amazon | Use the coupon code KINJA275 at checkout

Let the past die, or at least plug in this recently released Anker dual-port charger to bring your car’s lighter socket to 2020. Use the code KINJA275 to bring the price down to just $21. This particular plug offers two Quick Charge USB-C ports , one 30W (perfect for laptops and larger devices ) and one 18W to charge all of your gear.