It's all consuming.
This Newly-Introduced Anker Bluetooth Speaker Is $40 Off

Tercius
Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker | $110 | Amazon
Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker | $110 | Amazon

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you'd love when you're at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.

With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Tercius
