Graphic: Erica Offutt

This new Keurig machine can brew regular coffee, espresso shots, has a milk frother, and includes 24 K-cups to get you started, all for just $119.

With a 60 ounce capacity water reservoir, this machine can brew coffee in 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounce servings. Plus, with the included milk frother, you can learn how to make your favorite coffee shop drinks at home, which will ultimately save you tons of money if you skip the $5 lattes.