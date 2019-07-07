Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen (Stainless Steel) with Two Google Nest Sensors and a Google Home Mini | $190 | Home Depot
The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $190 today at Home Depot, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Add the Nest bundled with sensors and a Google Home Mini, to see the discount.
Here’s what your cart should look like:
The Nest thermostat purchased on Amazon, by itself, costs way more than this bundle. So pick yours up before this one disappears.