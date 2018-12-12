Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Let’s say, hypothetically, that your 6-year-old has been asking for a NERF “sniper gun” since what feels like the beginning of time. Maybe you found the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike Blaster, but you just couldn’t justify paying $40+ for yet another toy weapon when you already have a basket full of them. Hypothetically.

Well, here’s your moment to finally check that wish off the list, because the absolute mad lads at Walmart have marked it down to just $20. That’s the best price I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been tracking it for... a while. Every time I’m pelted with one of its darts, I’ll just think back to the victory I feel in this moment, finding this deal.

